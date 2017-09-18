Monday

18th Sep 2017

Ticker

Far-right German party on the up

By

The far-right and pro-Russia AfD have 11 percent support in Germany ahead of Sunday's election, according to a poll by German newspaper Bild, making them likely to enter parliament for the first time as the country's third-largest party, followed by The Left (10%), a far-left and pro-Russia party. The centre-right CDU/CSU (36%) and centre-left SPD (22%) still dominated. Almost 60% blamed chancellor Angela Merkel's open migration policy for AfD's rise.

Johnson challenges May on hard Brexit

In yet an another attempt at becoming Tory leader, the UK foreign secretary argues for a hard Brexit, while PM Theresa May is expected to set out her strategy, including a financial settlement with the EU, on Friday.

Anti-EU parties face funding cuts

Reforms proposed by Commission would reduce EU funding for nationalist and ultra-right European political parties by up to 66 percent.

