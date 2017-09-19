Tuesday

China rebukes Juncker 'protectionism'

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Lu Kang told press in Beijing Monday that EU plans to screen foreign takeovers of strategic firms was a form of "investment protectionism for short-term interests" that would cause EU "losses" in the long term. He urged the EU to "avoid putting out wrong, confusing and negative information to the outside world", Reuters reported, after European Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker unveiled the plan last week.

EU agency to fight election hacking

A new-model EU cybersecurity agency could help states defend their elections against "hybrid attacks", the Commission has said.

Ukraine: NGOs need EU help

EU governments should stop Ukraine from hampering the work of NGOs in revenge against their anti-corruption work.

EU bank accused of muzzling watchdog

An ongoing review of the the European Investment Bank's "complaints mechanism" could make the oversight branch less independent and less effective.

Turkish journalists on trial for fake crimes

Journalists from Turkey's Zaman newspaper stand trial this week on fake charges that include "perception engineering" and "violating the rights of statesmen".

Bayer-Monsanto merger could reshape EU food sector

Mega-mergers in the food sector have become commonplace, but EU laws do little to help it keep check on the impact this could have on the environment, public health, and food security.

