Ticker
China rebukes Juncker 'protectionism'
By EUOBSERVER
Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Lu Kang told press in Beijing Monday that EU plans to screen foreign takeovers of strategic firms was a form of "investment protectionism for short-term interests" that would cause EU "losses" in the long term. He urged the EU to "avoid putting out wrong, confusing and negative information to the outside world", Reuters reported, after European Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker unveiled the plan last week.