The European Commission on Monday rejected accusations that the European Food Safety Authority (Efsa) used material provided by Monsanto in an assessment of glyphosate, the main component of the firm's Roundup weedkiller. "There are no ground to call into question the scientific assessment and the conclusions on glyphosate," a spokeswoman said, praising a "thorough scrutiny of all available information" by Efsa and the European Chemical Agency (Echa).