Hungary calls for respecting will of the Catalan people

"The will of the people is always what matters, that is the position," Hungary's government spokesman, Zoltan Kovacs, told reporters in Brussels on Monday, ahead of Catalonia's independence vote - planned for 1 October - which Spain's government has said is illegal. Kovacs said the question of legality was "an internal issue for the Spanish and Catalan people," but added that democracy is "to respect the will of the people".

Johnson challenges May on hard Brexit

In yet an another attempt at becoming Tory leader, the UK foreign secretary argues for a hard Brexit, while PM Theresa May is expected to set out her strategy, including a financial settlement with the EU, on Friday.

