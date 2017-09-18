By EUOBSERVER

"The will of the people is always what matters, that is the position," Hungary's government spokesman, Zoltan Kovacs, told reporters in Brussels on Monday, ahead of Catalonia's independence vote - planned for 1 October - which Spain's government has said is illegal. Kovacs said the question of legality was "an internal issue for the Spanish and Catalan people," but added that democracy is "to respect the will of the people".