Ticker
EU unveils cyber security ideas
By EUOBSERVER
The European Commission has said the bloc's cyber security agency, Enisa, in Greece, should increase its staff from 84 to 125 people, double its budget to €23 million/year, and launch "operations" to help stop cyber-attacks in member states. It also proposed a new law to combat fraud with crypto-currencies and one to enable secure sharing of non-personal data designed to help firms, such as financial services companies, do cross-border business.