By EUOBSERVER

The European Commission has said the bloc's cyber security agency, Enisa, in Greece, should increase its staff from 84 to 125 people, double its budget to €23 million/year, and launch "operations" to help stop cyber-attacks in member states. It also proposed a new law to combat fraud with crypto-currencies and one to enable secure sharing of non-personal data designed to help firms, such as financial services companies, do cross-border business.