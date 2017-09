By EUOBSERVER

German chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian-Democrats (CDU) have seen a dip in the polls, but are still expected to be the biggest party after Sunday's election. On Tuesday, a Forsa survey showed support for CDU/CSU had dropped one point to 36%, its lowest level since April, while the Social-Democrats (SPD) were at 23%. Far-left Die Linke polled at 10%, and liberal FDP and anti-immigration party AfD both came in at 9%.