By EUOBSERVER

Iceland's Independence Party and the Left Green Movement stand to win elections confirmed for 28 October, each being supported by 23 percent of the voters, a poll for Frettabladid showed, after the government led by Independence Party's Bjarni Benediktsson collapsed last Friday over a local scandal. The Pirate Party would receive 13.7 percent of votes followed by the relatively new anti-immigration People's Party with 11 percent.