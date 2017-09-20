Wednesday

20th Sep 2017

Iceland's PM leads in polls ahead of October elections

By

Iceland's Independence Party and the Left Green Movement stand to win elections confirmed for 28 October, each being supported by 23 percent of the voters, a poll for Frettabladid showed, after the government led by Independence Party's Bjarni Benediktsson collapsed last Friday over a local scandal. The Pirate Party would receive 13.7 percent of votes followed by the relatively new anti-immigration People's Party with 11 percent.

Do we still need political parties?

The question is a legitimate one, especially in a German election campaign that is avoiding pressing topics and leaving many voters helpless.

EU agency to fight election hacking

A new-model EU cybersecurity agency could help states defend their elections against "hybrid attacks", the Commission has said.

  1. Hungary set for fresh campaign against public enemy Soros
  3. Erdogan demands Iraqi Kurds cancel referendum
  4. Ireland to hold referendum on ownership of water
  5. Report: May to offer €20bn as Brexit bill in Florence speech
  6. Merkel poised to win election despite CDU dip in polls
  7. EU unveils cyber security ideas
  8. EU must do more to cut emissions, auditors say

