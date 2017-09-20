Ticker
Iceland's PM leads in polls ahead of October elections
By EUOBSERVER
Iceland's Independence Party and the Left Green Movement stand to win elections confirmed for 28 October, each being supported by 23 percent of the voters, a poll for Frettabladid showed, after the government led by Independence Party's Bjarni Benediktsson collapsed last Friday over a local scandal. The Pirate Party would receive 13.7 percent of votes followed by the relatively new anti-immigration People's Party with 11 percent.