Ticker
Catalan leader decries Spanish government intervention
By EUOBSERVER
Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont said Tuesday that the Spanish government "has de facto suspended the autonomous government and is de facto applying a state of exception", which is similar to a state of emergency. The comments come after police raided several regional ministries and arrested 13 officials, in order to prevent an independence referendum from taking place on 1 October. He said the move was an "unacceptable situation in democracy".