By EUOBSERVER

Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont said Tuesday that the Spanish government "has de facto suspended the autonomous government and is de facto applying a state of exception", which is similar to a state of emergency. The comments come after police raided several regional ministries and arrested 13 officials, in order to prevent an independence referendum from taking place on 1 October. He said the move was an "unacceptable situation in democracy".