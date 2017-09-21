By EUOBSERVER

Florian Philippot, a vice-president of the French far-right National Front (FN), announced Wednesday that he is quitting the party. Philippot, who is an MEP, had been considered the architect of FN leader Marine Le Pen's failed presidential campaign this year. He was blamed for Le Pen's insistence on defending a French euro exit, an idea rejected by voters. Le Pen was also unhappy about Philippot founding his own political movement.