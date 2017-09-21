Thursday

21st Sep 2017

Le Pen's right-hand man leaves National Front

Florian Philippot, a vice-president of the French far-right National Front (FN), announced Wednesday that he is quitting the party. Philippot, who is an MEP, had been considered the architect of FN leader Marine Le Pen's failed presidential campaign this year. He was blamed for Le Pen's insistence on defending a French euro exit, an idea rejected by voters. Le Pen was also unhappy about Philippot founding his own political movement.

Asylum seekers create EU 'limbo' nation

The number of asylum seekers "in limbo" in the EU is likely to be greater than the combined populations of Cyprus and Malta, estimates indicate.

EU hopes for clarity on Brexit payments

May to give first major speech on Brexit since notifying EU that the UK was leaving. Negotiations have stalled, but she could revive them with a financial offer.

Spain arrests Catalan officials

Armed Spanish police have arrested Catalan officials and seized ballots for an independence referendum, prompting appeals for EU help.

