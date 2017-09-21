By EUOBSERVER

An EUobserver access to documents request has revealed the countries that have replied to the European Commission's request to comment on its proposal to renew the license for the weedkiller, glyphosate. They are: Austria, Czech Republic, Finland, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Romania, and the UK. The contents of their papers remain confidential until a decision on renewing glyphosate has been taken - next month at the earliest.