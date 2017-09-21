Thursday

21st Sep 2017

Mainly eastern EU states do their glyphosate homework

An EUobserver access to documents request has revealed the countries that have replied to the European Commission's request to comment on its proposal to renew the license for the weedkiller, glyphosate. They are: Austria, Czech Republic, Finland, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Romania, and the UK. The contents of their papers remain confidential until a decision on renewing glyphosate has been taken - next month at the earliest.

EU takes time to ponder tax on tech giants

The EU commission published a paper that outlined several options on how to increase tax income from internet companies' activities, but fell short of proposing legislation.

Asylum seekers create EU 'limbo' nation

The number of asylum seekers "in limbo" in the EU is likely to be greater than the combined populations of Cyprus and Malta, estimates indicate.

