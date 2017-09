By EUOBSERVER

The EU said Iran respected its nuclear non-proliferation accord with world powers and the treaty should stay in place, despite US criticism. "There's no need to renegotiate parts of the agreement," EU envoy Federica Mogherini said at the UN in New York Thursday. US leader Donald Trump said Tuesday that the pact, negotiated also with China, France, Germany, Russia, and the UK, was "one of the worst" in US history.