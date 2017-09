By EUOBSERVER

US and EU officials have said Privacy Shield, a data pact, provided "a high level of data protection for EU individuals" and that over 2,400 entities had signed up to it since it began in mid-2016. Thursday's joint statement came after EU commissioner Vera Jourova spent four days in Washington reviewing the Shield's "commercial and national-security" aspects. The EU court struck down a previous deal, Safe Harbour, in 2015.