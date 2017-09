By EUOBSERVER

Two days ahead of German federal elections on Sunday, Angela Merkel's CDU/CSU party is credited with 36% of voting intentions, well ahead of Martin Schulz's SPD (21.5%). The far-right AfD party follows with 11%, ahead of the liberal FDP (10%). This would leave only two possible coalitions: CDU/CSU with SPD, or a so-called Jamaica coalition between the CDU/CSU, the FDP and the Greens, the Sueddeutsche Zeitung newspaper explains.