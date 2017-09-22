Ticker
May proposes 2-year transition period after Brexit
By EUOBSERVER
British prime minister Theresa May proposed "around" a two-year-long transition period, based on current arrangements, after Brexit in 2019, to give enough time for businesses and public services to prepare for the changes. "During the implementation period, access to one another's markets should continue on current terms and Britain also should continue to take part in existing security measures," she told an audience in Florence, Italy, on Friday (22 September).