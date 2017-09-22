Ticker
Dutch state appeals ban on taking air-polluting measures
By EUOBSERVER
Dutch caretaker deputy minister for infrastructure and environment Sharon Dijksma told MPs on Friday that the Netherlands will appeal a recent court ruling, which banned the government from adopting measures that could further decrease air quality. The ban was "open to interpretation", Dijksma wrote. Meanwhile, she would also fight air pollution by coming up with an improved version of the Dutch air quality plan, as the court demanded.