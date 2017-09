By EUOBSERVER

The British government has said US firm Moody's was wrong to downgrade the UK from an Aa1 to an Aa2 rating on Friday because it did not acknowledge British PM Theresa May's call, in a speech in Florence the same day, for a "new and unique partnership" with the EU. Moody's said it was "no longer confident" the UK would secure a "replacement free trade agreement" with Europe.