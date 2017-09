By EUOBSERVER

German chancellor Angela Merkel was elected for a fourth term in office on Sunday, according to exit polls published by the ARD broadcaster. Her CDU-CSU party won 32.5% of the votes, trouncing the centre-left SPD on 20%. The far-right AfD party burst into parliament for the first time with 13.5%. The liberal FDP made a comeback with 10.5%. The Greens got 9.5% and the far-left Die Linke got 9%.