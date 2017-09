By EUOBSERVER

La Republique en Marche (LRM), French president Emmanuel Macron's party, will have 28 seats in the Senate, parliament's upper house. Half of the house's 378 seats were up for renewal Sunday, with a vote by local elected officials. LRM, which expected to win between 50 and 60 seats, lost one. The centre-right Republicans party remains the main group, with 159 seats (+17). The Socialists lost five seats, down to 81.