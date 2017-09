By EUOBSERVER

The next goal for the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) is to "take over the government" at the next federal elections in 2021, the party's chairwoman, Frauke Petry, said at a press conference on Monday morning. The AfD finished third in Sunday's elections, with 12.6 percent, and entered the Bundestag, the German parliament, for the first time, with 96 seats.