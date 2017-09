By EUOBSERVER

EU states closed the excessive deficit procedure for Greece on Monday, after the country reduced its deficit below 3% of its GDP. The procedure was opened in 2009, when its deficit was 15.1%. In 2016, Greece recorded a 0.7% surplus. However, the country will still be under an international bailout programme until the end of 2018. Three countries - France, Spain and the UK - remain under the procedure.