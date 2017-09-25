By EUOBSERVER

France will ban glyphosate within five years, including in the agricultural sector, a government spokesman announced Monday. The decision comes as the EU is still discussing whether to renew the license for the product, which is used by chemical multinational Monsanto for its Roundup weedkiller. Using glyphosates for non-agricultural activities has already been banned for local authorities since 1 January, and will be banned for individuals as of 2019.