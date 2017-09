By EUOBSERVER

Igor Kochetkov, the head of the Russian LGBT Network, an NGO, told the European Parliament on Monday he had helped 76 gay men to flee persecution in Chechnya, a self-ruling Russian province, but urged the EU to get more involved. "You could launch you own investigations, you could give fully-fledged state support and protection of witnesses and victims of those crimes," he said, RFE/RFL reports.