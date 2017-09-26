Tuesday

Russia's Ukraine 'republic' opens mission in France

By

The Donetsk People's Republic, a self-proclaimed and Russia-controlled entity in east Ukraine, opened a mission in Marseilles, France, on Monday under the headship of Hubert Fayard, a right-wing French local politician. "We will be coordinating humanitarian aid, establishing student exchanges, implementing information tasks - we want to inform people in France of what is going on in Donbass [east Ukraine]," he said, Russian news agency Tass reports.

London firms seek free trade after Brexit

Financial services firms in London are proposing a free trade deal with the EU-27 to allow access to each others' markets without restrictions. They also propose a bilateral dispute settlement system.

