By EUOBSERVER

The Donetsk People's Republic, a self-proclaimed and Russia-controlled entity in east Ukraine, opened a mission in Marseilles, France, on Monday under the headship of Hubert Fayard, a right-wing French local politician. "We will be coordinating humanitarian aid, establishing student exchanges, implementing information tasks - we want to inform people in France of what is going on in Donbass [east Ukraine]," he said, Russian news agency Tass reports.