By EUOBSERVER

British baby food maker HiPP has said it will relaunch its products after a study in Croatia found that its jars contained 14 percent fewer carrots than equivalent ones sold in Germany. The move comes after an EU outcry over what some politicians called "food apartheid" in eastern Europe. The study also found that Nutella, a chocolate spread, and Ariel, a detergent, sold in Croatia was inferior to German equivalents.