By EUOBSERVER

European Council chief Donald Tusk said there had not been sufficient progress in Brexit talks to move onto discussing the future UK-EU relationship after meeting with PM Theresa May in London on Tuesday. Tusk feels "cautiously optimistic" about May's "constructive and more realistic" tone. "This shows that the philosophy of 'having a cake and eating it' is finally coming to an end, or at least I hope so," Tusk said.