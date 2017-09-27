Ticker
EU court slowed by French language monopoly
By EUOBSERVER
The EU court in Luxembourg could reduce costs and speed up verdicts by letting judges speak languages other than French, an EU audit showed on Tuesday. "Language practices directly impact on the judicial activity", said the report, recommending that "consideration could be given to extending the languages of deliberation". The French-only method requires that all procedural documents are translated from the official EU language in which they are received.