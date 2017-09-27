Wednesday

EU court slowed by French language monopoly

By

The EU court in Luxembourg could reduce costs and speed up verdicts by letting judges speak languages other than French, an EU audit showed on Tuesday. "Language practices directly impact on the judicial activity", said the report, recommending that "consideration could be given to extending the languages of deliberation". The French-only method requires that all procedural documents are translated from the official EU language in which they are received.

Cyprus helping Russia to counter US sanctions

Browder, a British activist who inspired a law that empowers the US to seize money from Russian human rights abusers, said he is "terrified" of going to Cyprus because it would extradite him to Russia.

Macron calls for far-reaching EU overhaul

From the eurozone to defence and education, the French president presented plans to reform the EU which he said other leaders have "no choice" but to follow.

EU commission says Spanish website seizures are legal

Spanish authorities are blocking pro-Catalan websites in the lead up to the referendum in October. Asked whether freedom of expression was being undermined, the EU commission refused to comment.

