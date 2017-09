By EUOBSERVER

France's Alstom and Germany's Siemens agreed on Tuesday to merge their rail businesses, in a deal that brings together the two former arch-rivals to create a European transportation giant aimed at countering competition from China. The renamed Siemens Alstom, with sales of about €15.3bn, will remain based in the Paris area. Half of the shares in the new entity will be owned by Siemens.