By EUOBSERVER

Jeremy Corbyn, the UK Labour leader, has risked reopening the party's Brexit wounds by arguing there will be "positives" from leaving the EU. Speaking to media about Labour's annual conference in Brighton, Corbyn also played down offering a second referendum on Brexit, as suggested by London mayor Sadiq Khan. "We are not planning any referendum. Sadiq is obviously thinking through all scenarios and possibilities," Corbyn told Sky News.