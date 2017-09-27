Ticker
Hungary threatens to block Ukraine's EU approach
By EUOBSERVER
Hungary has threatened to block Ukraine's EU integration, after Ukraine passed a law to limit the use of minority languages, including Hungarian, in schools. "Hungary will block all steps within the European Union that would represent a step forward in Ukraine's European integration process," Hungary's foreign minister, Peter Szijjarto, said on Tuesday, according to Hungarian news agency MIT. "This will be painful for Ukraine," Szijjarto said.