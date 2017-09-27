Wednesday

27th Sep 2017

Hungary threatens to block Ukraine's EU approach

Hungary has threatened to block Ukraine's EU integration, after Ukraine passed a law to limit the use of minority languages, including Hungarian, in schools. "Hungary will block all steps within the European Union that would represent a step forward in Ukraine's European integration process," Hungary's foreign minister, Peter Szijjarto, said on Tuesday, according to Hungarian news agency MIT. "This will be painful for Ukraine," Szijjarto said.

West needs to get real on Ukraine

Western demands for Ukraine to implement utopian reforms at lightning speed, at the same time as defending itself against Russia's war, serve only to weaken the Ukrainian government.

Romania: We 'deserve' an EU agency

Deputy minister for European affairs highlights that Romania is 'the biggest country not having an agency', as one of the arguments to vote for Bucharest to host the medicines agency.

Cyprus helping Russia to counter US sanctions

Browder, a British activist who inspired a US law on freezing assets of Russian human rights abusers, said he was "terrified" of going to Cyprus because it would extradite him to Russia.

Macron seeks far-reaching EU overhaul

From the eurozone to defence and education, the French president presented plans to reform the EU which he said other leaders have "no choice" but to follow.

