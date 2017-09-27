By EUOBSERVER

The European Commission decided Wednesday to fine Swedish truckmaker Scania €880,523,000 for participating in a cartel, cheating CO2-emission rules. The case, opened in 2014, found that Scania colluded with MAN, DAF, Daimler, Iveco and Volvo/Renault "on truck pricing" and "passing on the costs of new technologies." The companies were fined a total of €3.8bn. Scania received the biggest penalty, as it was the only one not cooperating in the investigation.