EU to allow Schengen border controls for up to three years
By EUOBSERVER
The EU commission released Wednesday plans allowing Schengen countries to keep border controls for security reasons for up to three year. Commission vice-president Frans Timmermans said that increased terrorist threats had let the commission to present new rules, "more fit for purpose in this new day and age". Austria, Denmark, Germany, Norway and Sweden introduced border controls in the wake of the migration crisis in 2016.