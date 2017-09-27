Wednesday

27th Sep 2017

Croatia shuns alliances in race to host EU medicines agency

Croatia is hoping to win the race to host the European Medicines Agency without political deals. "We are not forming any alliances," health minister Milan Kujundzic said Wednesday through an interpreter. He told press in Brussels that he believes candidate city Zagreb will be voted into the second round, and highlighted that Croatia currently hosts none. "We want the agency in a country that doesn't have an agency yet."

West needs to get real on Ukraine

Western demands for Ukraine to implement utopian reforms at lightning speed, at the same time as defending itself against Russia's war, serve only to weaken the Ukrainian government.

Romania: We 'deserve' an EU agency

Deputy minister for European affairs highlights that Romania is 'the biggest country not having an agency', as one of the arguments to vote for Bucharest to host the medicines agency.

Cyprus helping Russia to roll back US sanctions

Browder, a British activist who inspired a US law on freezing assets of Russian human rights abusers, said he was "terrified" of going to Cyprus because it would extradite him to Russia.

  1. Croatia shuns alliances in race to host EU medicines agency
  2. Schaeuble to step down as German finance minister
  3. EU to allow Schengen border controls for up to three years
  4. EU fines Scania over emissions cartel
  5. FDP dampens hopes for Jamaica coalition
  6. Hungary threatens to block Ukraine's EU approach
  7. Corbyn plays down prospect of second Brexit referendum
  8. Siemens and Alstom sign rail deal to create European giant

