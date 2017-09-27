Ticker
Croatia shuns alliances in race to host EU medicines agency
By EUOBSERVER
Croatia is hoping to win the race to host the European Medicines Agency without political deals. "We are not forming any alliances," health minister Milan Kujundzic said Wednesday through an interpreter. He told press in Brussels that he believes candidate city Zagreb will be voted into the second round, and highlighted that Croatia currently hosts none. "We want the agency in a country that doesn't have an agency yet."