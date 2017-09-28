By EUOBSERVER

Germany's current labour minister, Andrea Nahles, will become the first woman to head the SPD party's parliamentary group in the Bundestag. The 47-year-old hails from the left-leaning wing of the party. She was nominated by party leader Martin Schulz, and backed by a 90-percent majority. With SPD opting to go into opposition after a crushing defeat in Sunday's election, she will most likely become the opposition leader in parliament.