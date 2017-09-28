Thursday

28th Sep 2017

SPD gets first female head of parliamentary group

By

Germany's current labour minister, Andrea Nahles, will become the first woman to head the SPD party's parliamentary group in the Bundestag. The 47-year-old hails from the left-leaning wing of the party. She was nominated by party leader Martin Schulz, and backed by a 90-percent majority. With SPD opting to go into opposition after a crushing defeat in Sunday's election, she will most likely become the opposition leader in parliament.

Progress made in Brexit talks, but not enough

The fourth round of Brexit talks have seen a cooperative tone, marking a shift after May's speech last week. But there are still serious differences on the financial commitments and the role of the EU's top court.

Macron to sell EU plan in Tallinn

EU leaders to discuss French president's reform plan over dinner in Estonia, but German chancellor Angela Merkel's hands tied for now by coalition talks.

Stakeholders' Highlights

Latest News

