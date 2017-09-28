Ticker
SPD gets first female head of parliamentary group
By EUOBSERVER
Germany's current labour minister, Andrea Nahles, will become the first woman to head the SPD party's parliamentary group in the Bundestag. The 47-year-old hails from the left-leaning wing of the party. She was nominated by party leader Martin Schulz, and backed by a 90-percent majority. With SPD opting to go into opposition after a crushing defeat in Sunday's election, she will most likely become the opposition leader in parliament.