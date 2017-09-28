Thursday

28th Sep 2017

Ticker

SPD gets first female head of parliamentary group

By

Germany's current labour minister, Andrea Nahles, will become the first woman to head the SPD party's parliamentary group in the Bundestag. The 47-year-old hails from the left-leaning wing of the party. She was nominated by party leader Martin Schulz, and backed by a 90-percent majority. With SPD opting to go into opposition after a crushing defeat in Sunday's election, she will most likely become the opposition leader in parliament.

Opinion

West needs to get real on Ukraine

Western demands for Ukraine to implement utopian reforms at lightning speed, at the same time as defending itself against Russia's war, serve only to weaken the Ukrainian government.

Romania: We 'deserve' an EU agency

Deputy minister for European affairs highlights that Romania is 'the biggest country not having an agency', as one of the arguments to vote for Bucharest to host the medicines agency.

News in Brief

  1. Corbyn to use Brexit for new industrial strategy
  2. SPD gets first female head of parliamentary group
  3. EU parliament to claw back €617,000 from eurosceptic group
  4. Croatia shuns alliances in race to host EU medicines agency
  5. Schaeuble to step down as German finance minister
  6. EU to allow Schengen border controls for up to three years
  7. EU fines Scania over emissions cartel
  8. FDP dampens hopes for Jamaica coalition

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. European Jewish CongressExpresses Concern Over Worrying Gains for the Far-Right AfD
  2. EU2017EEEU Finance Ministers Agreed to Develop New Digital Taxation Rules
  3. Mission of China to the EUGermany Stands Ready to Deepen Cooperation With China
  4. World VisionFirst Ever Young People Consultation to Discuss the Much Needed Peace in Europe
  5. European Jewish CongressGermany First Country to Adopt Working Definition of Antisemitism
  6. EU2017EEFour Tax Initiatives to Modernise the EU's Tax System
  7. Dialogue PlatformResponsibility in Practice: Gulen & Islamic Thought I 27 September, 2017
  8. Counter BalanceHuman Rights Concerns Over EIB Loan to the Trans Anatolian Pipeline Project
  9. Mission of China to the EUChina Leads the Global Clean Energy Transition
  10. CES - Silicones EuropeFrom Baking Moulds to Oven Mitts, Silicones Are a Key Ingredient in Kitchens
  11. Martens CentreFor a New Europeanism: How to Put the Motto "Unity in Diversity" Into Practice
  12. Access MBAGet Ahead With an MBA Degree. Top MBA Event in Brussels

Latest News

  1. EU agencies campaigns: From gay rights to golf courses
  2. Google revamps shopping service to avoid new EU fine
  3. EU proposes three-year internal border checks
  4. West needs to get real on Ukraine
  5. Europol keen to bend rules on Libya cases
  6. Romania: We 'deserve' an EU agency
  7. Cyprus helping Russia to roll back US sanctions
  8. EU intellectual property office puts Alicante on the map