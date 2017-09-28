Ticker
Corbyn to use Brexit for new industrial strategy
By EUOBSERVER
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn closed Wednesday's party conference in Brighton by repeating that they would "guarantee unimpeded access to the single market" and develop a new industrial policy that is not currently permitted under EU rules. In his speech, Corbyn told delegates that Labour wants "a Brexit that uses powers returned from Brussels to support a new industrial strategy to upgrade our economy in every region and nation".