By EUOBSERVER

Andrus Ansip, the EU commission vice-president for the digital single market, told reporters Thursday that he received a letter from authorities in Catalonia about the Spanish crackdown on pro-independence websites in the lead up to a referendum vote on 1 October. "About websites, we got a letter, we will assess it, and we will respond," he said, adding that he fully respects the territorial integrity of the Spanish Kingdom.