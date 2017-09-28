Thursday

28th Sep 2017

UN experts urge Spain to avoid violence in Catalonia

By

Two experts associated with the UN's human rights office have urged Spain to "respect fundamental rights" in Catalonia amid a crackdown ahead of its planned independence referendum. They said website closures, leaflet seizures, and arrests were "cutting off public information and the possibility of debate at a critical moment for Spain's democracy." They also urged "all parties to exercise the utmost restraint and avoid violence of any kind".

EU wants tech firms to police the Internet

The European Commission wants private companies to police the internet for hate speech. But civil groups and CEOs of major tech firms object, preferring clear rules and regulations.

Progress made in Brexit talks, but not enough

The fourth round of Brexit talks have seen a cooperative tone, marking a shift after May's speech last week. But there are still serious differences on the financial commitments and the role of the EU's top court.

Macron to sell EU plan in Tallinn

EU leaders to discuss French president's reform plan over dinner in Estonia, but German chancellor Angela Merkel's hands tied for now by coalition talks.

  ILGA EuropeInternational Attention Must Focus on LGBTI People in Azerbaijan After Police Raids
  European Jewish CongressStrong Results of Far Right AfD Party a Great Concern for Germans and European Jews
  EU2017EEEU Finance Ministers Agreed to Develop New Digital Taxation Rules
  Mission of China to the EUGermany Stands Ready to Deepen Cooperation With China
  World VisionFirst Ever Young People Consultation to Discuss the Much Needed Peace in Europe
  European Jewish CongressGermany First Country to Adopt Working Definition of Antisemitism
  EU2017EEFour Tax Initiatives to Modernise the EU's Tax System
  Dialogue PlatformResponsibility in Practice: Gulen & Islamic Thought I 27 September, 2017
  Counter BalanceHuman Rights Concerns Over EIB Loan to the Trans Anatolian Pipeline Project
  Mission of China to the EUChina Leads the Global Clean Energy Transition
  CES - Silicones EuropeFrom Baking Moulds to Oven Mitts, Silicones Are a Key Ingredient in Kitchens
  Martens CentreFor a New Europeanism: How to Put the Motto "Unity in Diversity" Into Practice

