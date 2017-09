By EUOBSERVER

EU police agency Europol said Thursday it helped Spanish police arrest 11 Russians for money-laudering offences worth €30 million. It said Spain seized firearms and 23 luxury vehicles. It described the men as being members of "two of the most prominent Russian mafia groups" - the Solntsevskaya and Izmailovskaya groups. It said they had used a soccer club, a water bottling firm, and a golf club to launder funds.