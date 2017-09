By EUOBSERVER

The United Kingdom Independence Party (Ukip), once headed by the staunchly anti-EU MEP Nigel Farage, is set to announce a new leader on Friday. Among the forerunners is Dublin-born Anne Marie Waters, who runs the anti-Muslim website Sharia Watch UK, reports the Irish Times. Farage is said to be opposed to her nomination, fearing that she may turn Ukip into a one-issue party against Islam.