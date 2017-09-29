By EUOBSERVER

Former German chancellor Gerhard Schroeder was appointed on Friday to the board of Russian state-owned energy company Rosneft. The decision "will obviously facilitate the company's international development, expansion of its presence in Europe, and establishment of efficient ties with western partners," Rosneft chief Igor Sechin said, according to Tass agency. Schroeder has already been chairman of the shareholders' committee of Nord Stream, a Russo-German gas pipeline company, since 2005.