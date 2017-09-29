Friday

29th Sep 2017

Former chancellor Schroeder joins board of Russian firm

Former German chancellor Gerhard Schroeder was appointed on Friday to the board of Russian state-owned energy company Rosneft. The decision "will obviously facilitate the company's international development, expansion of its presence in Europe, and establishment of efficient ties with western partners," Rosneft chief Igor Sechin said, according to Tass agency. Schroeder has already been chairman of the shareholders' committee of Nord Stream, a Russo-German gas pipeline company, since 2005.

Ukraine should join central Europe trade club

With eight EU alumni, the EU integration expertise of the Balkan states, and an HQ in Brussels, the Cefta club is the perfect incubator for Ukraine's EU aspirations.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. UNICEFSocial Protection in the Contexts of Fragility & Forced Displacement - Brussels, 28/29 September
  2. CESIJoin CESI@Noon on October 18 and Debate On: 'European Defence Union: What Next?'
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Innovation House Opens in New York to Support Start-Ups
  4. ILGA EuropeInternational Attention Must Focus on LGBTI People in Azerbaijan After Police Raids
  5. European Jewish CongressStrong Results of Far Right AfD Party a Great Concern for Germans and European Jews
  6. EU2017EEEU Finance Ministers Agreed to Develop New Digital Taxation Rules
  7. Mission of China to the EUGermany Stands Ready to Deepen Cooperation With China
  8. World VisionFirst Ever Young People Consultation to Discuss the Much Needed Peace in Europe
  9. European Jewish CongressGermany First Country to Adopt Working Definition of Antisemitism
  10. EU2017EEFour Tax Initiatives to Modernise the EU's Tax System
  11. Dialogue PlatformResponsibility in Practice: Gulen & Islamic Thought I 27 September, 2017
  12. Counter BalanceHuman Rights Concerns Over EIB Loan to the Trans Anatolian Pipeline Project

