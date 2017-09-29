Ticker
Juncker announces proposal on 'fair and effective taxation'
By EUOBSERVER
The European Commission will propose new rules to ensure that the digital sector pays taxes "where it is due", said commission president Jean-Claude Juncker on Friday (29 September). "The commission will propose next year new rules on fair and effective taxation that provides legal certainty and a level-playing field for all," Juncker said. Previously the commission said it would propose something only if there is no global agreement.