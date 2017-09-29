Ticker
Macron: EU should have its own military tech agency
By EUOBSERVER
French president Emmanuel Macron said on Friday in a press conference that Europe needs its own version of the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (Darpa), to profit fully from the digital revolution. Darpa, part of the US military, had a vital role in the birth of the internet. Macron said such an agency should support research in "disruptive technologies" like blockchain, artificial intelligence, and driverless cars.