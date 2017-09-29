Friday

Macron: EU should have its own military tech agency

French president Emmanuel Macron said on Friday in a press conference that Europe needs its own version of the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (Darpa), to profit fully from the digital revolution. Darpa, part of the US military, had a vital role in the birth of the internet. Macron said such an agency should support research in "disruptive technologies" like blockchain, artificial intelligence, and driverless cars.

Opinion

Macron's EU vision doesn't fit Europe

Emmanuel Macron's speech was delivered with an eloquence only French politicians can muster. Its content, however, was also very 'French' - and that's the crux of the matter.

Opinion

Ukraine should join central Europe trade club

With eight EU alumni, the EU integration expertise of the Balkan states, and an HQ in Brussels, the Cefta club is the perfect incubator for Ukraine's EU aspirations.

