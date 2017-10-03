Ticker
EU wants Ireland to collect Apple's back taxes
By EUOBSERVER
EU authorities could increase their criticism of Ireland this week, as the country has still not collected a year-old tax bill worth €13bn from tech giant Apple. The European Commission is set to launch so-called non-compliance action, reports Bloomberg. The EU executive slapped Apple with a multi-billion-euro bill last year, saying that Ireland granted unfair deals, which reduced the company's tax rate. Apple and Ireland are appealing the decision.