EU authorities could increase their criticism of Ireland this week, as the country has still not collected a year-old tax bill worth €13bn from tech giant Apple. The European Commission is set to launch so-called non-compliance action, reports Bloomberg. The EU executive slapped Apple with a multi-billion-euro bill last year, saying that Ireland granted unfair deals, which reduced the company's tax rate. Apple and Ireland are appealing the decision.

EU Commission's credibility eroding, says Catalonia

A former commission official who now represents the Catalan government says some European commissioners do not agree with the EU commission's official statement on Catalonia's bid for independence from Spain.

Black day for democracy in Spain

A state that uses violence on its own citizens who are in the process of enacting their democratic rights raises the urgent and difficult question of whether it still may call itself democratic.

