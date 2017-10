By EUOBSERVER

European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker said on Tuesday that UK prime minister Theresa May's speech in Florence last month was "conciliatory", but that "speeches are not negotiating positions". He told MEPs in Strasbourg that Article 50 and the EU leaders' mandate to negotiate was clear: "We first need to agree on the terms of the divorce and then we see if we can half-lovingly find each other again."